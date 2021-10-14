Deadly dispute over unpaid rent leads to 63-year-old landlord being smashed on the head with glass plate

Johannesburg – A dispute over unpaid rent turned fatal in the Free State, when a 67-year-old woman tenant allegedly smashed her 63-year-old landlord over the head with a glass plate, leading to the landlord’s death. Police said the 67-year-old tenant has been arrested by Navalsig police and will be facing murder charges in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

It is alleged that the tenant had been sitting on the balcony of the landlord's house, with the landlord's wife, when the now deceased landlord arrived, demanding payment and threatening to cut the lights of the tenant. Police said the incident happened at about 8.30pm, on Wednesday night. Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the scuffle ensued as the irate landlord was walking toward the main switch, in an attempt to cut the power supply for the tenant.

“Upon entering the main house, on his way to the main switch in the bedroom, an argument ensued,” said Makhele. “The argument allegedly led to exchange of blows and the two fought in the bedroom, where the 63-year-old landlord held the victim down on top of the bed, strangling her. “The 67-year-old tenant managed to reach for a glass plate and allegedly smashed it against the 63-year-old's head, and that led to a deep cut in the landlord’s neck and heavy bleeding,” Makhele said.

“Emergency services were called and the landlord was declared dead at the scene.” The 67-year-old tenant is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court, where she will face murder charges. Free State provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane has condemned the incident, calling on residents to find other ways to deal with conflict.