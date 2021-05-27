Decomposing bodies of family of six found inside their home

Johannesburg - Free State police have opened an inquest following the discovery of the decomposed bodies of a family of six in Thaba Nchu.

The bodies of the family, said to be from the Democratic Republic of Congo, were found in various rooms.

It is not known what led to their deaths.Police say there were no visible physical injuries.

Colonel Thandi Mbambo said an employee of a hardware store went to Thaba Nchu police station on Wednesday, May 26, to report that he had not seen his employer, who is the owner of the store, for 10 days.

Mbambo said officers then went to the address the man gave them.

“Upon arrival, the officers were welcomed by a foul smell and flies coming from the house. They gained entry through the window as doors were locked.

“Inside the house, they found the lifeless bodies of a male estimated to be 44-years-old, two girls aged about 8 and 10, and a boy estimated to be about 3-years-old.

“Inspecting further in the bedroom, a lifeless body of a female, estimated to be about 38 years old, was found and the body of another boy, aged about 11 years, was found in the bathroom. No physical injuries were seen on the bodies but all were found bloated.

“It is alleged that the deceased are from the Democratic Republic of Congo and were staying in Thaba Nchu. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” Mbambo said.

According to Mbambo, the children attended school and their driver would arrive at their house and hoot but no one could come out.

IOL