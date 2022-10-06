Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 6, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Didiza lifts ban on cattle movement in Free State

Cattle kept in a kraal amid concerns over foot and mouth disease. l NEO NTSOMA

Cattle kept in a kraal amid concerns over foot and mouth disease. l NEO NTSOMA

Published 25m ago

Share

Pretoria – Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza has removed the ban on the movement of cattle in the Free State.

Farms unaffected by foot and mouth disease (FMD) can continue with their business, she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, farms that tested positive for FMD, or are under suspicion for FMD, will still remain under quarantine.

“As I promised before, monthly reviews will be conducted to assess the spread of the FMD outbreak, in the affected provinces.

“The disease management areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo provinces remain in place and they will be reviewed on a monthly bases,” Didiza said.

More on this

She added that the lifting of the ban would be effective upon the release of the gazette.

Last month, Didiza lifted the countrywide ban on the movement of cattle sparked by an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease

Didiza repealed the control measures, except in the new disease management areas in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

Story continues below Advertisement

The department’s spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo, said that in KZN, the disease management area would be retained in KwaNongoma, Ulundi, KwaHlabisa, eHluhluwe and eMtubatuba.

“In Limpopo, we will retain the disease management area in the protected zone and around,” Ngcobo said at the time.

In Free State, the department covered areas where no improvement had been observed, including areas such as Marquad, Viljoenskroon and Harrismith.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

livestock farmingThoko DidizaMinister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural DevelopmentAgricultureService DeliveryHealth Welfare

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela