Director of Public Prosecutions employee arrested by Hawks for petrol card fraud amounting to over R100k

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested a government official on Friday for misusing a State petrol card. According to Free State DPCI spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo, the 48-year-old official was arrested in Bloemfontein by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team.

Story continues below Advertisement

Singo said in April, a preliminary audit was conducted at the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) offices in Bloemfontein, where they discovered certain irregular transactions that were processed at a petrol station in Bloemfontein. “They discovered that the suspect was using the petrol card to pour diesel in his private vehicle. It is alleged that at the time he was using the petrol card, the vehicle was at the garage for repair. “The suspect is responsible for the fleet and assets at the DPP office.

“The amount of fuel paid for is estimated at more than R100 000,” Singo said. He said the incidents took place from December 2020 until October 31, 2022. Singo said the matter was reported to the Hawks for further investigation which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Story continues below Advertisement

The DPP official is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday afternoon where he will formally be charged with fraud. In an unrelated incident, the Hawks’ Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) successfully secured a preservation order of more than R7 million against Kelebogile Tlhatlosi, 27, and Brian Odora, 36. Singo said on Wednesday, the Bloemfontein High Court granted the order emanating from a case of fraud and money laundering

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that during November and December 2021 Tlhatlosi and her co-accused Gotshawanetse Mmoniemang Adora both former employees of Standard Bank working together with Brian Odora and Ellen Mahlulo, 46, fraudulently accessed the bank account of three clients of Standard bank. “Several transfers of money were then made from the three victims' accounts without their knowledge and as a result, Standard bank was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R26 million. Investigation to secure more preservation orders is still ongoing,” Singo said. He said the accused were arrested between December 2021 and October 2022.

They are currently out on bail ranging from R800 to R10 000. The matter has been remanded until December 14. [email protected]