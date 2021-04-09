DNA leads cops to Free State’s most wanted serial rapists

Johannesburg - A Free State man who was wanted for a number of rapes and robberies has been arrested after DNA linked him to the crimes. The 34-year-old man from Bohlokong near Bethlehem had been declared Free State’s Top 30 and as well as National Top 50 wanted suspects when he was on the run. However, he was finally nabbed on Wednesday when the DNA to determine whether he was linked to the rape and robbery he was charged with, came out positive and also revealed that he was allegedly behind four other rapes. Colonel Thandi Mbambo of the Free State police said the man was arrested in Mafube in April 2015 for a rape and murder case. However, he was granted bail while the DNA was taken to prove if he was indeed involved in the crimes.

The results recently came. They positively linked him to what he had been charged with as well as four others rapes and robberies in Bohlokong.

“It is alleged that the suspect would target women aged between 18 and 23. He had a warrant of arrest issued in 2016 and was also ranging as one of Free State top 30 and National top 50 wanted suspects.

“The team led by Lieutenant Colonel Marius Nel of Bethlehem Detective Commander, Warrant Rene' Nel of Bethlehem Family, Child Protection and sexual Offences Unit and her members, Sergeants Frans Mofokeng and Teboho Twala of Bethlehem Detective Service managed to trace the suspect through the assistance of the community,” Mbambo said.

Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major Solly Lesia said it was through positive relations with the community that such cases were being tackled, no matter how long it took.

“We appreciate the effort of the police team and community members who took it upon themselves to ensure that the person who’s been harassing the community, is finally put behind bars,” Lesia said.

