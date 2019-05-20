Welkom - Seven people were killed when a long-distance passenger bus overturned near Welkom on Monday morning, Free State police said. Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the driver of the Intercape bus, travelling from Durban to Upington via Bloemfontein, lost control of the vehicle before it overturned in the early hours of the morning.

"Seven people died at the scene and the eighth one, alleged to be the bus driver was found hanging from a tree not far from the scene," said Makhele.

"About 45 passengers suffered injuries and were referred to various hospitals in Welkom."

Police have opened an inquest docket into the matter.

Passenger bus overturned in Welkom on Alma Road.

3 Critically injured

8 Moderately injured

35 Minor Injuries

9 People died. 7 were Declared Dead on scene and 1 died later in hospital whilst the 1 driver of the bus is reported to have hanged himself on a Tree near the scene pic.twitter.com/yWk3MZFBiW — Free State Health (@fs_health) May 20, 2019

African News Agency/ANA