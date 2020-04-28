Duo arrested for allegedly bribing Free State cop, possession of ammunition
Cape Town – Two suspects, Ramokhule Maboloka, 34, and Motsamai Mokoena, 45, appeared in the Sasolburg Magistrate's Court today on charges of possession of ammunition, bribery, being illegally in the country and contravening the lockdown regulations.
Maboloka will appear in court again tomorrow to afford him an opportunity to obtain a legal representative, police said in a statement.
Mokoena’s case has been postponed to Monday for a formal bail application. They are both still in custody.
At about 9.30am on Sunday, Viljoensdrift members were conducting a roadblock on the R82 when a Sergeant Manoto stopped a black Sang Yong vehicle, police said.
She asked two male occupants if they had permits to travel, but they failed to produce the required documents. The duo then tried to bribe Manato with R1 000 and later increased it to R2 000.
She refused the bribe and arrested both men. Inside the car, a large sum of money was found as well as 73 live rounds of ammunition.
Free State police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane applauded Manoto for refusing to take a bribe and showing her loyalty to serve and uphold the Constitution of the country.IOL