Johannesburg – The EFF’s Free State chairperson Maphuele Liphoko led members of the party to the Maselspoort Resort where two black teenagers were allegedly attacked by several white men at the pool area on Christmas Day. The EFF said it was attending decisively to the racists and all of the apologists.

The party said it was taking it upon themselves to be the first respondents to racism in the country. The EFF continues to be the first respondents to racism that is flourishing under Cyril Ramaphosa!



Our Free State Chairperson,

Mapheule Liphoko led fighters to Maselspoort Resort, Free State to attend decisively to the racists & all of the apologists! pic.twitter.com/JMq8zVJN5C — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 26, 2022 The video of the racist incident took place on Christmas Day and was shared by Twitter user, @Tumii_Frost.

Her family wanted to spend the day at Maselspoort Resort and Conference Centre for a relaxing Christmas, when her brothers aged 13 and 18 “were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it’s reserved for the ‘white people’ here”. In the video, a white man is seen slapping the 13-year-old, who is then thrown back in the pool when he tries to get up. The man then appears to try to choke the 18-year-old. There were attempts to break the fight up but it escalated when the younger teen’s hair was pulled. The video ends when a man is seen dragging the older teen by the head in the pool.

Social media users expressed anger at the incident and demanded action against the men. Others took to the resort’s pages to bombard it with negative reviews. The resort declined to comment on the incident, while Free State MEC for the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Makalo Mohale, said he would meet with the resort management and the affected family. IOL