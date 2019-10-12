Picture: ER24

Sasolburg - Eight people suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical when a car veered out of control and rolled on Bergius Street in Sasolburg on Saturday morning, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 9:20am to find a single vehicle on it's roof in the middle of the road and medics from other private services already treating several patient, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

"They were all adults, male and female. A 30-year-old female was found to have suffered critical injuries, was treated using advanced life support interventions and transported to Metsimaholo Hospital for further care."

The local fire and traffic department services, as well as the South African Police Service (SAPS), were also on the scene, Campbell said.

African News Agency/ANA