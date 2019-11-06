Picture: Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay

PORT ELIZABETH - A 75-year-old man died in a fire at a house in Rocklands, Bloemfontein, on Wednesday, ER24 emergency service said. "ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 5pm after being called by the police," the statement said.

The fire brigade was already there and they had extinguished the fire.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found the man inside the house. Unfortunately, the man showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics," ER24 said.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but local authorities were on the scene."