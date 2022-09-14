Electricity supply restored in Jagersfontein following deadly dam wall collapse

Durban - Eskom has restored bulk supply to the Free State area of Jagersfontein following the collapse of a dam wall at the weekend. IOL previously reported that at least three people died when a mining dam wall collapsed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Houses, personal belongings and sheep were washed away and cellphone towers were also damaged. Electricity and water supplies were also affected. Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha said electricity was restored before 5am on Wednesday morning. "Eskom technicians worked around the clock to install and energise a replacement transformer at Badplaas substation in Jagersfontein after the Rietkuil substation was destroyed on Sunday when mud burst through a broken wall of a nearby mining dam, flooding the area.

"Although we aimed to restore supply before midnight on Tuesday, minor complications delayed the recovery process. Eskom delivers electricity in bulk to Centlec who then distributes it to Jagersfontein and Charlesville. Electricity users who are still without supply should report it to their electricity service provider," Mantshantsha said. The National Council of SPCAs reported that at least 500 animals had died in the collapse. In a statement on Wednesday, it added that no further intervention in terms of rescuing is required.

"Wild animals, such as meerkats, crabs, fish, birds etc were found and assisted, as well as a few farm and domestic animals," the NSPCA said. The NSPCA added that it will ensure that relief is provided to the affected communities. This assistance will go beyond just the collection of displaced animals, and will focus on trying to provide much-needed feed for animals to the people who are trying to get back on their feet.

During a visit to the area this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised residents that government will rebuild their homes. IOL