Eskom workers arrested for alleged theft of copper cable worth R540 000

Rustenburg - Two Eskom workers were arrested for allegedly stealing copper cable worth about R540 000 in Welkom, Free State police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said a police captain attached to the Welkom K9 Unit was on vehicle patrol on Tuesday, when he noticed an Eskom bakkie with copper cables in Lindsay Road, Welkom.

He approached the occupants and asked for documents which warranted them to be in possession of such large quantity of copper cable in the mine premises. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the copper cable was stolen from Eskom workshop in Alma Road which was confirmed by the manager. The two employees, aged 38 and 40 were arrested for possession of copper cable on an Eskom bakkie and a Mercedes truck with a crane. The confiscated copper cable is 170 metres with an estimated value of R540 000,“ he said. They were expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

In North West, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said a 22-year-old woman accused of stabbing her cousin to death would apply for bail next week at the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court. NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said Onkarabetse Monare appeared in court on Monday and her case was postponed to November 29 for verification of her alternative address in preparation of her bail hearing. Monare allegedly stabbed her cousin Onneleng Mothupi, 42, to death on Saturday in Amelia near Schweizer-Reneke.

According to police report, Mothupi was allegedly visiting his mother’s residential place and found Monare eating. An argument followed and Monare took out a knife and threatened to stab Mothupi but his girlfriend managed to intervene and grabbed the knife from her. The girlfriend left the two alone in the house. Mothupi arrived a while later at his residential place which is three houses away from his mother’s residence and told his girlfriend that Monare stabbed him on his upper body. An ambulance was called, but the victim died before he could be transported to the nearby hospital. Police were also called and the suspect was arrested and charged with murder.