Ethiopian shopkeeper and suspect shot dead during Free State robbery

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - A foreign national has been shot dead during a robbery at his shop in the Free State after which one of the alleged robbers was also found shot dead, possibly inadvertently by his accomplices, near the scene. In a separate shooting, an Eastern Cape man has been wounded by housebreakers allegedly "looking for alcohol". Three unknown men stormed into a spaza shop in Mashaeng in Fouriesburg at about 8.45 pm on Saturday night, Free State South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Thandi Mbambo said in a statement on Sunday. One suspect, who was armed with a firearm, threatened the 32-year-old Ethiopean shopkeeper and "forced him into the bedroom whereby he allegedly shot and killed him". "He then came out, allegedly carrying a bag suspected to be containing money. The other two suspects stole the money that was in the counter, then they all fled on foot, firing shots randomly in the street."

Later, during the police investigation, one of the suspects was found dead next to the R26 with gunshot wounds in his back. It was not yet known who shot and killed him, Mbambo said.

The other two suspects are still at large and anyone who has information about their whereabouts should please contact Detective Warrant Officer Aaron Khoza at 082-466-7649 or call Crime Stop at 086-00-10111, or alternatively send information via MySaps App.

In an unrelated incident, a 54-year-old man was shot and wounded at his home in Ikamvelihle in Motherwell in Port Elizabeth during the early hours of Sunday morning, after two men allegedly broke in "looking for alcohol", Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

It was alleged that at about 2.05 am police attended to a complaint at a house in Ngqika Street, NU2, Motherwell, where they were informed that while the complainant and his friend, aged 35, were sleeping, two unknown men kicked open the kitchen door and entered.

"They demanded alcohol from them and when they were informed that there was no alcohol, one suspect tried to fire a shot at the victim. However, the firearm jammed and the suspects fled.

"A few minutes later, the suspects returned and once again demanded alcohol. They were again informed that there was no alcohol on the premises and this time two shots were fired, one hitting the complainant in the left shoulder. The suspects ran away. A case of attempted murder is under investigation. The suspects are unknown," Naidu said.

ANA