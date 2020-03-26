Evangelist Pastor Angus Buchan tests positive for coronavirus

Johannesburg - Evangelist pastor Angus Buchan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he confirmed on Thursday.

Buchan took to Instagram to break the news to his more than 27 000 followers.

The controversial pastor was forced to apologise last November when he said God favoured Afrikaans and Jewish people over everyone else.

South Africa has 709 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 30 of them in the Free State, where five foreigners had tested positive for the virus.

They had attended a church service in Bloemfontein.

Taking to his Instagram, Buchan said he felt fine and had not shown any symptoms, despite testing positive.

“After speaking to my private physician this morning – who has been in contact with the laboratory that holds our results, we received greater clarity on our results. We had indeed tested positive for the coronavirus.

“However we are not showing symptoms and are in good health. As per the regulations surrounding the virus, anyone that has been in contact with us needs to isolate themselves and if they start to display symptoms, they would need to get tested for coronavirus,” said Buchan.