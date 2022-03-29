Family of four drowns after car plunges into Free State dam

Rustenburg - A family of four, including two children, drowned after their car left the road and plunged into a dam in Allanridge on Monday, Free State police said. Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the family was travelling from the Eastern Cape to Orkney near Klerksdorp in North West along the R30 road.

“A family of four were travelling from the Eastern Cape to Orkney when the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into a dam. On 28 March 2022, at about 3:00, Allanridge SAPS members received a call from the sister of the deceased who was contacted by her sister while the vehicle was sinking in the water.” He said the SA Police Service Diving Unit members, Warrant Officer Rudolf Kruger, Warrant Officer Norman Kuhn and Sergeant Carel Gagiano, were summoned to the scene. After a search, the vehicle that was completely submerged with four occupants, was recovered.

He said the four occupants were declared dead at the scene “A case of culpable homicide has been registered for further investigation. The next of kin of the deceased was informed. The deceased were identified as [follows:] Mr Lutsha Mbato, 33, Me. Thabisa Sikhumba-Mabatu, 34, Two daughters: Bungcwalisa Mbatu, 4, and Likamva Mbatu, 2." Captain Thakeng said the police were once again appealing to motorists using the R30 road next to Allanridge to reduce speed especially as this road is a gravel road.

“Motorists are urged to comply and to take heed of the road signs on this road.” On Sunday, ER24 paramedics said a woman was killed and four others injured when a truck and a light motor vehicle collided on the N1, about 10km outside Polokwane in Limpopo. Spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found a large truck parked in the emergency lane while a wrecked light motor vehicle had come to a stop in the middle of the road.

“On closer inspection, medics found the body of a woman in her 50s lying trapped inside the light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her numerous injuries and was declared dead by the Provincial EMS [Emergency Medical Service] “Four other patients, including a 9-year-old girl, were assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries,” he said. They were treated and transported to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for further care.

