Farmer and foreign nationals arrested after discovery of illegal distillery on farm

Johannesburg – A Free State farmer and two Chinese nationals have been arrested after an illegal distillery was found on the farmer’s property. It’s not yet known who the alcohol was being sold to but police discovered a fully-equipped distillery with boxes filled with different kids of alcohol.

The alcohol was confiscated as evidence as well as an unlicensed gun found in the farmer’s car. Spokesperson for the Free State police Colonel Thandi Mbambo said the Welkom K9 unit had on Thursday followed up on information from the Provincial Counter Narcotics unit about an illegal distillery at Dankbaar farm near Welkom. On arrival at the farm, she said, two Chinese nationals both aged 34, tried to flee when they saw the police but were arrested.

Mbambo said they found that the 61-year-old farmer was renting the farm to the two Chinese men. “It was a serious operation and we don’t know how long they had been distilling alcohol. We think the farmer also knew what they were doing as some of the alcohol was stored in his house. “They will be charged for Contravention of the Free State Liquor and Gambling Authority Act. SARS Customs Excise is likely to add other charges as the investigation progresses.