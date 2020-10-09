Farmer's bail application delayed over Senekal violence, served three years for theft
Johannesburg – The 52-year-old farmer charged with attempted murder, malicious damage to property and incitement to violence and terrorism for his alleged role in the torching of a police van during a protest in Senekal, Free State, is to spend five more days in police custody.
This after the Senekal Magistrate’s Court postponed André Pienaar’s bail hearing to Tuesday today after the State had opposed his bail application, citing that the accused had a violent streak and had previously served three years in prison for theft.
The man was nabbed by Free State police on Wednesday for having allegedly played a role in the toppling and setting alight of a police van on Tuesday during a violent protest by a group of farmers at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court.
The disgruntled farmers had stormed the court demanding justice for Brendin Horner, the slain 21-year-old Paul Roux farm manager, whose body was discovered tied to a pole, with several stab wounds and head injuries last weekend.
The group of farmers wanted the two suspects, Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa, who had appeared before the court in connection with Horner’s murder, to be released to them.
Free State National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the State had opposed the farmer’s official bail application due to the seriousness of the offences and the fact that the 52-year-old had previously served a three-year sentence for theft after being charged in 2011.
“The bail application took place in the court today, but the magistrate did not give judgment and the case was postponed to 13th October for the magistrate to give judgment as to whether he is going to grant him bail or not.
’’The accused is still in custody up until next week Tuesday,” said Phaladi.
Political Bureau