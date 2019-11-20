Bloemfontein – A 28-year-old female teacher is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for allegedly raping a boy at a primary school.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele told OFM the teacher was arrested on Tuesday. The alleged rape took place at the Brandwag Primary School in Bloemfontein last Friday.
Makhele said the student teacher was involved in the aftercare programme at the school. The case is being investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.
It is alleged that the teacher, who has since been suspended by the department, took the 13-year-old boy to a flat before the incident took place.
Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe has expressed his disgust over the alleged rape, the Bloemfontein Courant reported.