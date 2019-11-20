Female teacher to appear for alleged rape of Bloemfontein boy, 13









File picture: Pexels Bloemfontein – A 28-year-old female teacher is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for allegedly raping a boy at a primary school. Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele told OFM the teacher was arrested on Tuesday. The alleged rape took place at the Brandwag Primary School in Bloemfontein last Friday. Makhele said the student teacher was involved in the aftercare programme at the school. The case is being investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit. It is alleged that the teacher, who has since been suspended by the department, took the 13-year-old boy to a flat before the incident took place. Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe has expressed his disgust over the alleged rape, the Bloemfontein Courant reported.

He said he was "thankful for and satisfied with the arrest of the alleged perpetrator", who was hired by the school governing body.

Meanwhile, pupils from the Leretlhabetse Primary School marched to the Koffiefontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State on Wednesday when a 53-year-old man appeared in court, OFM reported.

The man stands accused of raping a 12-year-old girl from the school on Friday. The case has been postponed to December 4.

"It is alleged that the 12-year-old victim was sleeping in the bedroom while the 53-year-old suspect was sitting outside with his wife drinking.

"The suspect then went inside the house and headed straight to the bedroom where the victim was," Makhele said.

"The wife of the suspect came in and found the suspect naked in the bedroom with the victim. She hit the suspect with her fists and the mother of the victim, who was in another house, came to fetch her daughter and left."