Fight between Free State couple ends in death for husband

Pretoria- A woman is due to appear in court after a domestic violence incident between a couple ended with the death of a 46-year-old man in Namahadi, Frankfort, in the Free State on Sunday. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana, said officers received a complaint of a fight between a wife and husband at a certain house in Phahameng Section.

“A member who attended the scene points out that on arrival he found a woman sitting on the chair holding her husband who was on the ground outside the house. He noticed that the husband was bleeding from the mouth and he sustained an open wound on the chest,” Khosana said. Khosana added that when the wife was interviewed, she explained that she was having a fight with her husband outside the house. “According to her, a group of people entered the yard to rescue her from her husband. After the people separated them, she saw her husband falling down. She further alleged that this unknown group of people ran away.”

She could not give a clear account on how the victim sustained the fatal injury. The wife was arrested and charged with murder. She is expected to appear at the Frankfort Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday

