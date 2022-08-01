Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Five children perish in horror Free State crash

Five children were burnt beyond recognition in a crash on the R721 in Vredefort. Picture: Netcare 911

Published 32m ago

Durban - Five children, between the ages of 10 and 18, were killed in a horror crash on the R721 in Vredefort on Sunday night.

According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the accident took place at around 7pm.

“Reports indicate that a truck and car were involved in a collision.”

Herbst said the car had five children inside, including the driver.

“When medics arrived on the scene, they found a massive inferno.

“On closer inspection, they found that a truck had driven into the back of a light motor vehicle, resulting in the car bursting into flames.

“Sadly, five children passengers aged between ten and eighteen had been killed.

“Their genders were not established, as they had all been burned beyond recognition.”

Herbst said the driver of the car, a male, did not sustain any injuries.

“The driver of the truck was not found on the scene.”

Herbst said circumstances leading up to the incident would be investigated by the relevant authorities.

IOL

