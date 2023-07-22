Five killed and dozens injured after head-on collision in the Free State

A head-on collision between an Autopax bus and a truck claimed five lives on Friday morning on the N6 near Smithfield, in the Free State. It is believed that the drivers of both vehicles were killed in the accident. According to a statement released by Autopax, the incident involved a bus which was travelling from Johannesburg to Idutywa, in the Eastern Cape, via the Free State.

It is believed that the truck moved into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the bus. At this stage, there are 43 passengers that are being treated at the nearest hospital for injuries. Neil Roesch, CEO of Autopax said: “We deeply regret the multiple loss of life as a result of this terrible accident. We are hopeful that those who sustained injuries will recover quickly. We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones.”

