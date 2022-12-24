Johannesburg – Five people were killed and another six were critically injured when a minibus taxi travelling from Reddersburg to Bloemfontein on the N6 overtook a vehicle on a solid white line and collided head-on with another on Friday. Five others sustained minor injuries.

Hillary Mophethe, the spokesperson of the Department of Police, Roads and Transport (DPRT), said three men, one woman and a child were declared dead on the scene. “In the meantime, a serious multiple vehicle crash has been reported on the north-bound lane near the Roadside/Reitz Interchange, which claimed one life. Both left-hand lanes on the north- and south-bound carriageways are obstructed.” Emergency services were present at the scene, to clear up after the accident.

The MEC for the DPRT, William Bulwane extended his condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the accidents and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. “I urge all road users to drive with caution and patience over the festive season with very high numbers of vehicles moving around our province and country. Overtaking on a solid barrier line is a serious offence. “All of us want to arrive safe and sound at our destinations and it takes just one inconsiderate driver to change a season of celebrations into one of grief and anguish.

“Road safety starts with each one of us. Let us take that responsibility and save lives," said MEC Bulwane. The scene has since been cleared and traffic is flowing freely along the route. IOL