Former Matjhabeng councillor in court for ordering a hit on another candidate

Rustenburg – Former councillor in the Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State appeared in court for allegedly ordering a hit on a councillor candidate. Free State police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng, said Sephiri Jan Liphoko, 44, appeared in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, and the case against him was postponed until May 14 for the bail application.

Story continues below Advertisment

Liphoko is alleged to have ordered a hit on ward councillor candidate, Piet Moletsane, 31, in September last year. Moletsane was about to close a liquor business premises when he was shot dead in Meloding. Captain Thakeng said a case of murder was registered and assigned to two detective sergeants, Kabelo Molebatsi and Thabang Mokone from Free State organised crime unit.

“A thorough investigation was conducted and leads were followed up which led to two arrests. “The suspects appeared several times in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court and their case was postponed to May 13.” The two men were allegedly hired as hitmen to kill Moletsane.

Story continues below Advertisment

Liphoko is linked to the case as the alleged mastermind. Meanwhile, the police in the Eastern Cape said a 45-year-old security guard was shot dead, allegedly by two men dressed in police uniforms during an attempt to rob a SA Post Office branch in East London on Tuesday. Spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said it was alleged that at about 10am, two men wearing police uniforms entered a post office in Gonubie, East London.

Story continues below Advertisment

“It is further alleged that the men attempted to have access beyond the security gate, but a security guard on site refused them access. “This is when he was fatally shot. “The suspects managed to steal his (the security guard’s) firearm before fleeing the scene in a blue Suzuki Expresso,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The getaway vehicle was later recovered abandoned in Sandy Springs and a plastic bag containing police uniforms was also seized. “The police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station. “The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”