File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA - Four farms in Sasolburg in the Free State on Friday became the beneficiaries of R34 million worth of farming equipment from the national department of rural development and land reform (DRDLR).



Acting department director-general Rendani Sadiki was present at the handing over ceremony on behalf of minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.





"We need to quicken our steps in making sure that our land beneficiaries are provided with necessary assistance to better utilise their land," Nkoana-Mashabane is quoted as saying in a statement from DRDLR.





"Today [Friday] you are witnessing the beneficiaries of the first release of practical and tangible support by government as part of the stimulus support for our people," she said in the statement.





"With the help of mechanisation you are put in a position to function and benefit from the use of your land for the betterment of your lives."





Sadiki told the beneficiaries that the department would be supplying more farming implements to land reform beneficiaries, and at the same time urged beneficiaries to protect the assets.



