Four suspects held for murder in Rooifontein, Free State

Rustenburg - A 35-year-old suspect was gunned down allegedly by four men driving a Ford Ranger in Rooifontein Trust near Thaba Nchu, Free State police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said the man's 17-year-old brother was rushed to hospital.

“On Tuesday at about 20.30 the police at Selosesha police station received a complaint of a shooting incident that took place in Rooifontein Trust in Thaba Nchu. A patrol vehicle was dispatched and on arrival at the scene they were informed by the complainant that a group of males driving in a white Ford Ranger Single Cab opened fire and shot his two brothers,” he said. “An ambulance also arrived at the scene and the paramedics examined the 35-year-old victim who was lying outside the store and declared him dead. The 17-year-old brother was rushed to hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound." He said four men aged between 30 and 37 were arrested on Thursday in connection with the shooting.

“The scene was processed and four empty cartridges and a projectile were collected as evidence. The white Ford Ranger was also confiscated.” The four were expected to appear in the Selosesha Magistrate's Court on Friday. In a separate incident Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said two people were arrested for possession of illicit drugs on Wednesday

“The team first conducted a house clearance and search at a house in Ipopeng Township. They found three quarters and two halves of mandrax tablets in a transparent plastic bag hidden in a bedroom." He said a 48-year-old man and the owner of the house were then arrested for possession of illicit drugs. “The operation continued and the team proceeded to a shack dwelling in Crawford, Rocklands. The place was searched and four full tablets, four quarters and two halves were found.”