The Free State police recovered 11 sheep following a raid and the arrest of two men at a house in Thabong on Sunday at midnight. Picture: ANA

Port Elizabeth - Four men are expected to appear in court on Thursday after they were arrested in police raids on three houses in Thabong, Free State, the police said on Monday.



Based on information from crime intelligence the Odendaalsrus stock theft unit and Welkom Flying squad carried out a raid on a house in Thabong where they arrested two men in connection with the theft of 11 sheep.





They proceeded to the second house where they found a carcass and arrested a man and at the third house, they arrested another man after finding two more carcasses.





The four men could not produce proof of how they received the sheep and carcasses and they were expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.





“Stock theft is one of the problematic crimes in this Cluster and we need to reduce it drastically,” Thabong cluster commander Maj-Gen Apaphia Modise said, lauding the members for their good work.



