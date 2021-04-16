Fraudster gets six years’ jail after alleged help from bank employee

Cape Town – Hopewell Mpanduli Daguma has been found guilty of fraud, money laundering, assisting another person to benefit from the proceeds of unlawful activities and defeating the administration of justice.

The 32-year-old Daguma was convicted in the Bethlehem Regional Court. He was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment, of which four years is suspended, the Hawks said in a statement on Friday.

A Standard Bank forensic investigation had discovered that one of its employees, Thandeka Mlangeni, 32, who was based at one of the bank’s Harrismith branches, allegedly issued a fraudulent bank card using another client’s details.

Mlangeni’s trial has not yet been concluded.

’’R1 million was consequently transferred to a bank account belonging to Daguma. A further R500 000 was also withdrawn from the same victim’s account,’’ the Hawks said.