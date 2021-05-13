Free bail for policewoman who allegedly tried to shoot ‘cheating’ husband

Johannesburg – The Free State policewoman who was accused of shooting at her ‘cheating’ husband has been released on warning at the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court.

Constable Mampho Olga Sekoto, 31, was arrested on Tuesday by Independent Police Investigative Directorate officers after she discharged an official firearm at her husband, who she accused of cheating.

Sekoto had been on duty, patrolling with a colleague, when her husband stopped by their police vehicle to speak to her.

She had checked her husband’s phone and it is alleged that the policewoman then confronted the husband, accusing him of cheating. During the argument, she allegedly drew her firearm and fired shots in the husband’s direction.

NPA regional spokesperson Philadi Shuping said the police officer was released on warning after the husband said he would not be proceeding with the case.

She had initially been charged with attempted murder.

“The policewoman appeared in court and the state initially charged her with attempted murder but the husband did not want to proceed with the case.

“The prosecutor then charged her for reckless endangerment of a person.

“She was released on warning,” said Shuping.

IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the Ficksburg Police Station based policewoman had been released on with no bail, with no conditions at the Ficksburg Magistrate Court.

“The matter will be back in court on 3rd of June 2021. IPID’s investigation continues,” she said.

Sekoto is facing charges of attempted murder and discharging an official firearm.

Meanwhile, IOL reported earlier on Thursday that another police officer who had been arrested for allegedly shooting her girlfriend would spend the weekend behind bars.

Meanwhile, the policewoman is not the only officer to be arrested by Ipid on Wednesday. Earlier, the police watchdog announced that it had arrested Constable Sinethemba Mceleni, 29, from Mount Fletcher after he allegedly shot his girlfriend last week.

The police officer had allegedly given police a false statement, claiming the woman was shot during a robbery, but the woman told police investigators the police officer had shot her during an argument.

Ipid has opened charges of attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury, against the police officer. He is expected to appear in the Mount Fletcher Magistrate Court again on Monday after his matter was postponed for a formal bail application.

IOL