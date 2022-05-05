Free State boy, 15, held after classmate stabbed to death

CAPE TOWN – Police in the Free State have arrested a 15-year-old boy after his classmate was stabbed to death in an altercation at school. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Peter Kareli, officers from Zastron were deployed to the school at about 2.20pm on Wednesday where reports of a stabbing was called in.

Story continues below Advertisment

Kareli said upon arrival at the school, officers discovered the boy tried to run away. He was chased and apprehended by members of the community who were witness to the stabbing incident. The victim is also 15 years of age. At the time of police’s arrival, the victim had already been taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

Unfortunately, he died from a stab wound to his chest. “It is alleged that the suspect and the victim engaged in an argument that became physical while at school. “The suspect was called to the principal’s office and instructed to go and call his parents. Instead he came back to school carrying a knife and waited till after school.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The fight started again and the suspect stabbed the victim once in the chest and fled the scene. “The teacher who was nearby took the victim in his vehicle with the knife still stuck in his chest to the hospital. On his way he met the emergency services who unfortunately declared the 15-year-old dead before he could reach the hospital,” Kareli said. Police said the 15-year-old suspect is charged with murder and is expected to appear in court soon.

Story continues below Advertisment