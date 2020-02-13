File picture: Pexels

Rustenburg - Two brothers have appeared in court for allegedly killing their father, Free State police said on Thursday. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Sam Makhele said Matetela Fani Monareng, 24, and Mohau Ben Monareng, 21, from Bochabela Village in Qwaqwa appeared briefly in the Phuthadijhaba Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for the murder of their biological father.

The case was postponed to February 26 for formal bail application.

They were arrested on February 10 after a 24-year-old complainant went to the police station to report a domestic violence incident at his home.

"The police went with the complainant to his residence and on arrival they found the body of a man lying on the ground with his throat cut and multiple stab wounds to his upper body. The deceased Nono Paulsi Monareng, 49, who was a general worker at Phuthadijhaba Mounted Unit was declared dead at the scene," he said.