Free State couple arrested for disarming traffic officer

Police said that on Wednesday afternoon, a traffic officer was at Long Market Street conducting a vehicle check point when tthe he was disarmed by the couple, both aged 35.

The officer tried to stop a car but the driver failed to stop which led to a high speed chase and the driver eventually stopped on the R57 into Phiritona.

“The officer checked the vehicle and discovered that the vehicle is not roadworthy. When he was about to issue the suspect with a fine, the suspect started to be aggressive and an argument ensued.

“The driver resisted arrest. He went on to grab the officer’s firearm which they fought over until the magazine fell on the ground. It was picked up by the suspect's wife and they both left,” police said in a statement.