Free State couple arrested for disarming traffic officer

Pretoria - A Free State couple was arrested after they disarmed a traffic officer, police said on Friday.
Police said that on Wednesday afternoon, a traffic officer was at Long Market Street conducting a vehicle check point when tthe he was disarmed by the couple, both aged 35.
The officer tried to stop a car but the driver failed to stop which led to a high speed chase and the driver eventually stopped on the R57 into Phiritona.
“The officer checked the vehicle and discovered that the vehicle is not roadworthy. When he was about to issue the suspect with a fine, the suspect started to be aggressive and an argument ensued.
“The driver resisted arrest. He went on to grab the officer’s firearm which they fought over until the magazine fell on the ground. It was picked up by the suspect's wife and they both left,” police said in a statement.
Couple nabbed over Bryanston employer's missing millions
Couple, 64 and 83, murdered and their possessions including car and firearm stolen
Pretoria woman who allegedly killed lover on Valentine’s Day in fight over cigarette granted bail
Married couple arrested, $3.6 billion seized in hacked bitcoin funds
The traffic officer then drove to Heilbron police station looking for back up.
The driver was later handed over to police by his sister-in-law after hearing about the incident.
Police went looking for the wife and she was found at an informal settlement in Phiritona. She was in possession of the magazine and ammunition.
The couple has been charged with common robbery and possession of ammunition.
IOL