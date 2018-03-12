Danish national Peter Frederiksen, accused of slicing off women’s private parts in illegal operations, was found guilty on 36 of the 38 charges he faced. File picture: Soraya Crowie

Johannebsurg - Danish national Peter Frederiksen, who allegedly collected female genital parts, is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein High Court for sentencing proceedings.

The 63-year-old was arrested after police found bags of women's genitalia in his freezer. In 2015, Frederiksen made headlines after frozen pieces of at least seven sets of female genitals were found at his home. He was accused of assault for mutilating several women.

On November 6, the court found Frederiksen - who denies wrongdoing - guilty. On November 7, the court agreed to his request for a mental examination, before the case was postponed to March 12.

Frederiksen has been convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, a charge of rape, possession and production of child pornography, assault and fraud.

During the trial, the pseudo surgeon faced 59 charges, including assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possessing unregistered medicine, possessing unlicensed firearms, distributing and possessing child pornography, conspiracy to murder and bigamy.

Frederiksen’s wife alerted police of the accused's alleged nefarious deeds. Police searched the couple's Langenhoven Park home in Bloemfontein, where the made a gruesome discovery -- 21 clitorises in a freezer.

It is believed the accused sedated his victims before operating on them and removing parts of their genitalia.

The case made international headlines after Frederiksen, 63, was arrested on September 17, 2015.

Frederiksen, who reportedly owns a gun shop in Bloemfontein, has been living in South Africa since 2006.

African News Agency/ANA