Bloemfontein - A would-be rapist was stopped in his tracks when the female doctor he was trying to overpower bit off his tongue. Free State health department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the doctor was not injured in the incident, which occurred at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein late on Tuesday night.

"The alleged perpetrator failed to overpower the doctor and could not execute the rape. During the scuffle, the doctor managed to bite the tongue of the alleged perpetrator who then ran away to National Hospital."

According to Mvambi, the 30-year-old suspect was identified by staff at another hospital where he had gone to seek help after a report had been circulated to healthcare facilities in the area. The staff kept the man at the hospital until police arrived.

"He was brought to Pelonomi Hospital for positive identification by the doctor," Mvambi said. The suspect was admitted at Universitas Academic Hospital for plastic surgery and was operated on under police guard on Wednesday.

Mvambi says the man will be handed over to police once his condition allows.

According to the provincial health department, the doctor is receiving counselling.