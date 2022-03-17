Free State man arrested after allegedly killing his victim with a spade after an argument over R5

Pretoria - A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his victim with a spade following an argument over R5, police said on Thursday. In a statement, police said the incident took place at the Caleb Motshabi informal settlement in February.

Police said the victim and the suspect had an argument over a request for R5 to buy cigarettes. “The suspect is said to have gone to his house to fetch a spade, which he used to assault the victim.” The 34-year-old victim was then admitted to hospital where he died on March 15.

The suspect was then arrested and detained. He is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday. In another incident last week, a Durban man was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend’s son during an altercation at their Maple Drive home in Trenance Park, Verulam. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspect’s mother alleged that she was with her boyfriend, Dino Subramoney Pillay, outside her home when an argument ensued between them.

She said Pillay was swearing at her. She went into the house to avoid him, but he followed her and started strangling her. Her son, 24, came to her assistance and the two of them got into a fight with Pillay. “The deceased was found with multiple stab wounds to his body. The clothes of the suspect were covered with blood and the girlfriend also had blood on her clothes and feet. The murder weapon, a knife, was seized. Both suspects were arrested at the crime scene,” Mbele said. IOL