Free State mother and son nabbed for running an illegal investment scheme

A mother and son appeared in the Ladybrand Magistrate’s Court in the Free State for allegedly running an illegal investment scheme. Pontsho Faith Lepoqo, 60, and her 34-year-old son Sebotsa Washington Lepoqo were charged with fraud, money laundering, contravention of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act 37 of 2002, and contravention of the Banks Act 94 of 1990.

The mother and son were arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks). The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the duo was arrested by members of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bethlehem after a warrant was issued. “It is alleged that over 10 residents of Ladybrand invested a cumulative amount of R905,000 through a company called MTS General Trading run by the pair. Victims were promised 30% monthly interest. They opened cases when dividends were not forthcoming,” Mohobeleli said.

The Hawks have urged victims to come forward. “Anyone who might have fallen victim to the investment scheme is urged to call Detective Constable Lineo Ralejalla at 082 799 1000,” Mohobeleli said. In a separate incident, a police sergeant in the Free State has died after a high-speed car chase with suspects on Thursday.

Sergeant Thabiso Andries Mareletse, 45, died on the scene after the state vehicle he was driving in crashed along the Heilbron-Edenville Road on the R34. The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the incident took place before 3am about 15 km from Heilbron. [email protected]