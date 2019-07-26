File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - Free State police on Friday said they were searching for a 41-year-old man who originates from Maseru, Lesotho, in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in Paballong village. Police spokesperson, Captain Stephen Thakeng said police were called to a crime scene in Paballong village where they found the 36-year-old Mapaseka Lebatla lying on the ground of her home with her throat slit, on July 16, at 10:40 am.

It is alleged that the deceased's boyfriend is responsible as he allegedly threatened to kill himself after the ordeal, and has not been seen since. The motive for the killing is unknown, said Thakeng.

“Should anyone have information regarding the incident, Detective Captain Moeketsi Menyatso of Welkom Detective Services can be contacted at 063 598 4276,” he said.

African News Agency (ANA)