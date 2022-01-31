Free State police recover 151 livestock

Pretoria - Free State police, together with the anti-stock theft community, recovered 151 suspected stolen livestock at Matsieng in Qwaqwa. Police said the livestock is believed to have been stolen from KwaZulu-Natal.

On Sunday, the anti-stock theft community members received information regarding the suspected stolen livestock grazing at Matsieng mountain. They informed elders of the community and officers stationed at Makwane police station, who then called for backup from Namahadi police station. The team went to the mountain, where they found 151 livestock.

“It was 117 sheep, eight cattle and 26 goats. It is suspected that the livestock was stolen from KwaZulu-Natal. An inquiry has been opened with regard to the livestock, and investigations are continuing,” police said. In a similar incident in KwaZulu-Natal, two men aged 44 and 51 were arrested last week after they were found in possession of 43 stolen goats at Hlokozi in Highflats. Both suspects were arrested and charged for allegedly being in possession of stolen livestock.