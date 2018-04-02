Cape Town - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State on Tuesday, announced the appointment of Major General Moeketsi Sempe as the new provincial commissioner.

According to police, Sempe was deputy provincial commissioner before he was appointed as the provincial commissioner at the level of Lieutenant General on Friday, March 30 by Police Minister, Bheki Cele, and National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khehla Sitole.

“Lieutenant General Sempe has a vast experience in policing and an impeccable knowledge of policy frameworks. A young and dynamic strategist, visionary and researcher who is able to work on his own initiative and as part of the team," police said in a statement.

"He has proven leadership skills which involve managing, developing, motivating, propelling teams and harnessing necessary resources and energy to achieve set objectives. He is a first-class strategic thinker with analytical, decision making, problem-solving, technological, report writing and communication skills.”

He has been part of the SAPS policy committee since 2015 until now and has served for nine years in senior management position both in the Saps and Mpumalanga provincial government and is dedicated to maintaining high-quality standards.

“My vision is to turn Free State into a policing model for the country through “RRR”; Revival – Providing inspirational leadership Reformation – to introduce radical changes gradually Restoration- restoration of the basic tenets of policing, as well as multidisciplinary working with all sectors of the community and government departments”, said Sempe.

