Free State residents frustrated by incomplete infrastructure projects in welkom

The ANC-led government in the Free State faces criticism once again, this time for its failure to complete infrastructure projects in Welkom. A viral video circulating on Tik Tok and X shows an unfinished road in a Welkom township, where rainwater has filled the dug-up street, creating hazardous conditions for residents.

This incomplete project, originally meant for road repairs, has now turned into a safety concern, especially for children playing near the water-filled area. Residents have voiced their concerns about the potential dangers, as the waterlogged streets make it difficult for them to park their cars safely and raise fears for their children's safety. This incident is the latest in a series of service delivery failures under the ANC's leadership in the province.

The ongoing situation in Welkom is not an isolated case but a symptom of the broader service delivery crisis plaguing the Free State. Despite receiving significant support and votes from the Free State electorate, the ANC has repeatedly failed to meet the service delivery expectations of its constituents. Across the province, residents have been vocal about the government's failure to provide basic services. Reports of uncollected garbage, unreliable water supply, and power outages have become common.

In many areas, roads are left in disrepair, with potholes and cracked surfaces causing damage to vehicles and posing a risk to drivers and pedestrians. In Kroonstad, for example, major roads have shown significant wear and tear, with little to no maintenance conducted in recent years. The aging road infrastructure is ill-equipped to handle increasing traffic, leading to frequent complaints from residents and further highlighting the neglect of basic municipal services.

Despite repeated promises by the provincial government to address these issues, many residents feel that there has been little action or accountability. The provincial government's failure to complete infrastructure projects and improve service delivery raises serious questions about its commitment to the well-being of its citizens. The ongoing neglect not only undermines public confidence but also endangers the safety and quality of life for the people living in these communities.