Free State student busted selling stolen cello worth R60k for R6000









A 25-year-old music student was arrested for stealing a 25-year-old cello worth about R60 000, and he was allegedly asking R6000 on Facebook for it. Picture: SAPS/Facebook Bloemfontein - A 25-year-old music student was arrested for allegedly stealing a 25-year-old cello worth about R60 000. The same student was allegedly attempting to sell the instrument on Facebook for R6000. An orchestra was performing at the University of Free State in September 2019, and at about 9.30pm they went for dinner while leaving their instruments ready for their next session. Upon their return the professor realised that one of the instruments was missing - a 25-year-old cello worth about R60 000. Enquiries were made to the students on its whereabouts but no one could say. A theft case was opened and registered at Parkweg for further investigation. On Thursday 09 January 2020, Parkweg Tracing Task Team received information that someone was allegedly selling the instrument fitting the description of the one which was reported missing at the University of Free State concert.

Members followed the information and it led them to a house, where the suspect was staying.

They waited in their vehicle after discovering that the suspect is not at his place of residence, until he appeared and was surprised by the members who requested to see the instrument. After they have went through it and because the owner gave police distinguishing marks that were visible on the cello, even though it was painted in a different colour; the suspect was arrested as he couldn't provide them with convincing reason why it was in his possession.

It was also alleged that he was asking R6000 for the instrument on Facebook and there were already people showing interest from outside the country.

The 25-year-old music student at the university, was arrested for theft and possession of suspected stolen property. He will appear in court soon.