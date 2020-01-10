Bloemfontein - A 25-year-old music student was arrested for allegedly stealing a 25-year-old cello worth about R60 000. The same student was allegedly attempting to sell the instrument on Facebook for R6000.
An orchestra was performing at the University of Free State in September 2019, and at about 9.30pm they went for dinner while leaving their instruments ready for their next session.
Upon their return the professor realised that one of the instruments was missing - a 25-year-old cello worth about R60 000.
Enquiries were made to the students on its whereabouts but no one could say. A theft case was opened and registered at Parkweg for further investigation.
On Thursday 09 January 2020, Parkweg Tracing Task Team received information that someone was allegedly selling the instrument fitting the description of the one which was reported missing at the University of Free State concert.