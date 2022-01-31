Free State woman raped while asking for a face mask

CAPE TOWN – A 25-year-old man is expected to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court after allegedly raping a woman asking for a face mask. According to provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, Clarens police managed to execute an immediate arrest after a neighbour heard a woman screaming for help next door and called police who reacted swiftly.

Mophiring said the 20-year-old woman from Kanana near Clarens was on her way to an event at the Clarens Stadium on Sunday when she realised she did not have a face mask and decided to ask for one at a nearby house from her relative. “She found that the granny wasn't home and only her grandson who was in the backyard shack. “It is further alleged that the suspect aged 25, pulled her inside the shack where he raped her,” Mophiring said.

The victim also sustained a cut wound from a knife on her finger. She was admitted to a hospital in Bethlehem for further medical treatment. Police have opened a case of rape and common assault for investigation. “The matter will be handed over to Bethlehem Family, Child Protection and Sexual offences Unit for further handling.

“The suspect is expected to appear before Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, February 1, 2022,” Mophiring said. In a separate incident, police at the Bainsvlei Community Service Centre were called out for a fight that happened in Abrahamskraal Road near Mooiwater on Saturday. Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered the body of a man covered in blood on the side of the road.

Police managed to identify the victim after they were able to get hold of his passport. A 24-year-old woman still on the scene identified herself to police as the assailant. “It is alleged that the suspect had an asthmatic attack and she claims that the victim slapped her in the face. The suspect then retaliated by fatally stabbing the victim with a broken bottle neck on the right arm,” local police said.