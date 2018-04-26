Bloemfontein - Thousands of people from across the country converged on the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday for the national Freedom Day celebrations.





President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote speech.





The theme for this year’s event is: “The Year of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela: Towards Full Realisation of Our Freedom through Radical Socio-economic Transformation”. It is supported by the sub-theme “Madiba and Ma-Sisulu – Pioneers of freedom and democracy”.





The theme has been coined around the two struggle icons who would have turned 100 this year.





In a statement, the Presidency said this year’s celebrations will focus on five main issues, namely



