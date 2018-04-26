WATCH: New Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela at the #FreedomDay celebrations pic.twitter.com/xB1EhHTf7Q
— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 27, 2018
WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at Dr. Rantli Molemela Stadium . Observing parade and 21 gun salute #FreedomDay pic.twitter.com/5Grk7yxkNi
— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 27, 2018
Scenes from national #FreedomDay celebrations at Dr. Rantli Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State pic.twitter.com/R54IpiuehD
— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 27, 2018
WATCH: the mood at the Dr. Rantli Molemela Stadium jovial #FreedomDay pic.twitter.com/qvpF0DZxpl
— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 27, 2018
WATCH: Kamohelo Mokupi (15) of Moemedi High School #FreedomDay pic.twitter.com/zdbeBUQVAG
— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 27, 2018
ANC President Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa addressing #FreedomDay celebration at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung, Free State province. pic.twitter.com/yzboJH42ki
— African National Congress (@MYANC) April 27, 2018
#FreedomDay celebration underway at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State province. pic.twitter.com/EA0lFfGLu4
— African National Congress (@MYANC) April 27, 2018
Military display has concluded #FreedomDay . Minister @NathiMthethwaSA has taken over as the programme director for the rest of the programme pic.twitter.com/jUOxveoVqC
— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) April 27, 2018
- The deepening of the understanding of where South Africa comes from and how democracy was achieved
- Celebrating the legacy of struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu
- Identification and celebration of untold stories of unsung heroes and heroines in the society
- Showcasing South Africa’s diverse background and culture
- Mobilisation of the society around the implementation of vision 2030 and inspiring confidence and building a positive image of South Africa as a proud and caring nation.