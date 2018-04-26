Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
Bloemfontein - Thousands of people from across the country converged on the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Friday for the national Freedom Day celebrations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote speech.

The theme for this year’s event is: “The Year of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela: Towards Full Realisation of Our Freedom through Radical Socio-economic Transformation”. It is supported by the sub-theme “Madiba and Ma-Sisulu – Pioneers of freedom and democracy”.

The theme has been coined around the two struggle icons who would have turned 100 this year.

In a statement, the Presidency said this year’s celebrations will focus on five main issues, namely

  1. The deepening of the understanding of where South Africa comes from and how democracy was achieved
  2. Celebrating the legacy of struggle icons Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu
  3. Identification and celebration of untold stories of unsung heroes and heroines in the society
  4.  Showcasing South Africa’s diverse background and culture
  5. Mobilisation of the society around the implementation of vision 2030 and inspiring confidence and building a positive image of South Africa as a proud and caring nation.
