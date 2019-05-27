File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

VENTERSBURG - A pensioner hanged himself in Ventersburg after his family informed him they would report him to law enforcement authorities for repeatedly raping his 14-year-old granddaughter, Free State police said on Monday. In a statement, police said relatives of the girl told officers she was repeatedly raped between January and June last year, resulting in a pregnancy.

"These secret deeds were revealed during the family meeting after the grandfather verbally attacked the victim," the statement said.

"It was also revealed that the victim was impregnated and taken to the doctor for abortion last year."

The elderly man had disappeared after hearing the police would investigate the matter and his body was found hanging from a tree.

Police have opened an inquest docket into the matter.

African News Agency (ANA)