Grandson to appear for allegedly raping, threatening granny

Cape Town – A 37-year-old man is set to appear in court for allegedly raping his 79-year-old grandmother. The victim alleged she had been staying alone for a month at her house in Thabong, Free State, unaware of the whereabouts of her grandson, who had been living with her, police said in a statement on Monday. At about 2.30am on Sunday, he arrived home and allegedly raped her. He threatened to kill her if she informed anyone about the incident. ’’As a result of injuries sustained during the ordeal, the elderly woman was admitted at Bongani Hospital,’’ police said. ’’The suspect is being detained and will appear in court on a charge of rape.’’

In January 2019, a 20-year-old man was arrested for the rape of his 82-year-old grandmother in Dutywa, Eastern Cape. He had entered the room through the window before allegedly raping her.

In December 2016, a 26-year-old man was sentenced by the Nelspruit Regional Court to 24 years in jail for raping his helpless 86-year-old grandmother and a further three years for theft.

At around 2am on December 30, 2012, the victim was asleep at her home in Pienaar, just outside Mbombela, when she went to investigate a noise and saw that her kitchen door was wide open.

The grandmother tried calling her grandson, but she was suddenly violently grabbed her from behind and raped.

After the grandson had finished raping her, he stole a cellphone and an undisclosed amount of money before running away from the crime scene.

IOL