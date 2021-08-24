Gunmen shoot, injure pregnant woman and her partner

Johannesburg - A pregant woman and her partner are in hospital after being shot at while they were sleeping. The motive for the shooting is not yet known and the gunmen are still at large.

The 35-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 36, were sleeping at their shack on Sunday at about 11pm in Zone Seven, Meqheleng, Ficksburg, when they were attacked. Spokesperson for the Free State Police Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the sleeping pair were woken by a knock in their shack. However, they did not respond and stayed in bed. “Shortly afterwards, shots were allegedly fired from the back of the shack. ”Both victims sustained multiple gun shot wounds and were referred to nearby hospital for treatment.