NewsSouth AfricaFree State
A pregnant woman and her partner are in hospital recovering after being shot at while they were sleeping.
A pregnant woman and her partner are in hospital recovering after being shot at while they were sleeping.

Gunmen shoot, injure pregnant woman and her partner

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - A pregant woman and her partner are in hospital after being shot at while they were sleeping.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known and the gunmen are still at large.

The 35-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 36, were sleeping at their shack on Sunday at about 11pm in Zone Seven, Meqheleng, Ficksburg, when they were attacked.

Spokesperson for the Free State Police Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the sleeping pair were woken by a knock in their shack. However, they did not respond and stayed in bed.

“Shortly afterwards, shots were allegedly fired from the back of the shack. ”Both victims sustained multiple gun shot wounds and were referred to nearby hospital for treatment.

MORE ON THIS

Makhele said cases of attempted murder have been registered and anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators should contact Lieutenant-Colonel Kgolanyane of Ficksburg Detectives at 082 301 9578 or call Crime Stop at 0860 010 111.

Alternatively, he said, they could send information on the matter via the MySAPS App.

IOL

Crime and courts

Share this article: