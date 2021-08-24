Gunmen shoot, injure pregnant woman and her partner
Share this article:
Johannesburg - A pregant woman and her partner are in hospital after being shot at while they were sleeping.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known and the gunmen are still at large.
The 35-year-old woman and her boyfriend, 36, were sleeping at their shack on Sunday at about 11pm in Zone Seven, Meqheleng, Ficksburg, when they were attacked.
Spokesperson for the Free State Police Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the sleeping pair were woken by a knock in their shack. However, they did not respond and stayed in bed.
“Shortly afterwards, shots were allegedly fired from the back of the shack. ”Both victims sustained multiple gun shot wounds and were referred to nearby hospital for treatment.
Makhele said cases of attempted murder have been registered and anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators should contact Lieutenant-Colonel Kgolanyane of Ficksburg Detectives at 082 301 9578 or call Crime Stop at 0860 010 111.
Alternatively, he said, they could send information on the matter via the MySAPS App.
IOL