Johannesburg - The elite Hawks police unit has arrested eight people so far in its investigations into state capture centering around the Gupta family, a statement said.





Two other suspects were still at large in South Africa, it said, while another three - two of whom were described as "of Indian nativity" - were outside the country. Police were asking for assistance in executing the arrest warrants, it added.





Zuma and the three Gupta brothers have denied any wrongdoing.





The eight suspects were arrested for their alleged role in the fraud scandal at the Estina dairy farm at Vrede in the Free State, which saw politicians and businesspeople pocketing millions from the project earmarked for emerging black farmers.





The arrests on Wednesday came after a raid on the Gupta family compound in Saxonwold. President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane is reportedly also being sought in connection with the case.





STATEMENT:



Hawks working with the NPA in the so-called ‘State of Capture’ investigations commenced to serve warrants of arrests on thirteen (13) suspects yesterday in Bloemfontien and Johannesburg relating to the Vrede Dairy Project. pic.twitter.com/xLeHzT3JtQ — Min of Police: Mr Fearfokkol (@MbalulaFikile) February 15, 2018





“I must appreciate the patience of the public in general for allowing the law enforcement agencies to do their work, these investigations naturally take a lot of time. Due to the sensitivity and seriousness of these matters it is not possible for the DPCI or my office to provide minute to minute account of the state of capture related investigations but once again assure all that since mid-2017 at least 17 dockets are being investigated without fear or favor and indeed with no holy-cows”, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said.









Seven people are appearing in the Bloemfontein Regional Court on Thursday morning.



