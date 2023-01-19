Cape Town – Two suspects, aged of 43 and 44 years, appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after they were arrested for being in possession of two elephant tusks they tried to sell to the officers. This followed information acquired by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in Free State concerning the two suspects who were trying to sell the tusks in Bloemfontein.

Police spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo, said the Hawks set up a trap for the suspects on Wednesday, and arranged to buy the elephant tusks from them. “The suspects agreed to meet the police and during the meeting, the suspects showed the police two elephant tusks. (They) demanded R60 000 for them,” Singo said. He added that the suspects were immediately arrested by the Hawks, together with officials from Economic Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and Local Criminal Record Centre, based in the Free State.

In an unrelated incident, four people are to appear in court on various charges, including being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, dealing in drugs and intimidation. According to the police’s Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, members of Welkom Public Order Policing working in Bloemfontein were following information about a house in Bergman Square in the Bloemspruit area on Tuesday and arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly dealing in drugs. “Officers confiscated Mandrax tablets and crystal meth after they were found in his possession.

“Further information was received about a white VW Golf supplying and delivering drugs and the same morning, the said vehicle was seen arriving at the target location. “The vehicle was approached, and the driver was searched. Drugs were also found in his possession and a further search led to the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. A 43-year-old man was arrested, and the vehicle was confiscated.” said Kareli. He says that police proceeded to another house and arrested a 59-year-old woman for dealing drugs after crystal meth sachets and an undisclosed amount of cash were found in her house.

While members were busy with administrative duties at the Bloemspruit police station, five unknown men arrived and demanded the release of the suspect arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Kareli further said that members explained the circumstances that led to his arrest. A 44-year-old man started hurling insults at members. He was warned several times and was subsequently arrested. The suspects will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, dealing in drugs and intimidation.