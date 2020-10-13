Hawks in Bloem arrest three suspects accused of killing police officer

Johannesburg - The Hawks have made a breakthrough in the case involving the murder of Bloemfontein police officer Constable Ofentse Odirile Katlego Mokgadinyane, who was gunned down this week.

The 31-year-old police officer was stationed as part of the Crime Intelligence unit at the Park Road station in Bloemfontein.

He was killed at his Bloemspruit home when two alleged gun toting suspects forced open his back door, gained entrance and shot him dead.

Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn, a spokesperson for the Hawks in the Free State, said three suspects between the ages of 22 and 29 were arrested after they were found with a gun, laptop and a wallet belonging to Mokgadinyane.

“On Monday, an intelligence driven operation comprising members of the DPCI NPVC, Crime Intelligence and TRT was established after information emerged on the whereabouts of the suspects.