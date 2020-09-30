Hawks make first arrests in Free State asbestos audit scandal

Cape Town – The Hawks have arrested five people, including Free State government officials, in connection with the asbestos audit scandal in the province, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Wednesday.

The arrests took place in Gauteng and the Free State late on Wednesday morning, NPA spokesman Sipho Ngwenya said.

He declined to mention the names of the suspects, who will appear in court on Friday.

The arrests follow testimony in recent weeks before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on the R255 million audit deal that played out in 2014.

The arrests are the first to flow from testimony before the commission probing the rent-seeking scandal that has bled the state of billions of rand.