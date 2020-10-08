Hawks nab four suspects for Post Office-Sassa grants corruption and extortion case

Johannesburg: Four suspects, including a former police officer and a post office cleaner, have been arrested in the Free State after the Hawks conducted a sting operation on an alleged South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards syndicate. The arrests were made late on Wednesday by members of the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit and Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit. Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn, a spokesperson for the Hawks in the Free State, said it was alleged that the syndicate had approached a post office manager and enticed him, along with the help of a colleague, to provide them with 250 Sassa welfare grant cards to be loaded with cash in exchange for R20 000. “The matter was escalated to authorities who cooperated and arrested the four suspects in possession of the 250 Sassa cards during an undercover operation. “Among the suspects is a former police officer who is on suspension for previous infringements, the cleaner at the post office and two civilians,” said Steyn.

She said two vehicles belonging to the suspects had been confiscated by the Hawks.

Steyn said the four suspects were aged between 32 and 62 and that they would be charged with corruption and extortion.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Welkom Magistrates Court on Friday.

The Hawks have been busy in recent weeks, making a string of high profile arrests, including those of former Free State Human Settlements MEC Olly Mlamleli, former head of the department Nthimotse Mokhesi, and Blackhead Consulting owner Edwin Sodi in the multimillion-rand asbestos removal project.

In an unrelated matter in KwaZulu-Natal, businessman Thoshan Panday and former KZN top cop Mmammonye Ngobeni have also been arrested and released on bail for their alleged corruption in the 2010 World Cup accommodation tender scandal for police officers. | IOL